SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A two-time Olympian and professional beach volleyball player is sharing his love for the sport with the Spring Hill community after putting down new roots in Tennessee.
Moving all the way from California, John Hyden packed up with his family and moved in search of a better quality of life in 2018.
Fast forward two years, the Hyden's created and operate the 'Hyden Beach Academy" in Spring Hill.
The academy offers year-round volleyball training, coaching, and support for juniors, ages 6-18. From beginners to the elite level, the academy is for those who either want to have fun or working towards a college scholarship.
"Hyden Beach Academy was created to provide an opportunity for young people of all ages to experience, fall in love with, and grow the game that has been so impactful in my life," said Hyden.
Big Joe on the Go couldn't help but put his volleyball skills to the test at the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.