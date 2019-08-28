NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tweet by News4's Joe Dubin went a long way Wednesday.
Joe decided to get lunch at the McDonald's in Hermitage. The worker instructed Joe to pull his car forward and Joe joked he wanted a free pie for the added effort. The employee, however, only came out with extra napkins. So of course, Joe took to Twitter to share the experience.
When the store was about to give Joe a pie, he instead asked McDonald's to donate pies to YWCA.
The store ended up delivering 60 pies. Thirty-one children and 27 women at the shelter enjoyed a free pie thanks to our Big Joe.
