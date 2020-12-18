NASHVILLE (WSMV) - All week long our Big Joe has certainly been on the go showing us places that were needing our help so they could spread some Christmas cheer.
We are happy to say that it has been a success! Once more this week, Big Joe is asking for community support for the Nashville Humane Association (NHA).
This weekend, all adult dogs and cats that are six months and older at NHA are being sponsored to be up for adoption.
NHA also has a 'Tree of Hope' that has items on it that the non-profit is in need of. If you're unable to get to NHA, you can donate online.
NHA workers say if you would like to find your four-legged FURever friend, you need to make an appointment ahead of time.
To learn more about the 'Tree of Hope and adopting a pet, click here.
Here is also a full list of other pet rescue organizations in our city:
