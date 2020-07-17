CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Ever wanted to be a firefighter? Today our Big Joe on the Go is finding out exactly what it takes.
The city of Clarksville is hiring new firefighters and this Saturday, they'll be holding an open practice for anyone interested in doing the job.
In order to qualify for the position you have to successfully complete certain agility drills.
Big Joe wanted to see for himself the physical demands firefighters need in order to do the job. Today, he's joining the Clarksville Department to run through those basic agility drills, and see if he has what it takes.
Clarksville Fire is holding the open practice on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
