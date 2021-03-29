FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - Before the football team at Fairview High School takes the field in August, they have to hit the ground running in the gym.
The Yellow Jackets put in hard work in a first-class weight training facility, putting in three days each week in the gym that are key for getting the team gameday ready.
A fun #MotivationMonday on @WSMV this morning. Working out with the Fairview high school football team. Many thanks to HC Chris Hughes for letting us come out. pic.twitter.com/JZ0v03XJEw— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) March 29, 2021
And that's where our Big Joe on the Go is visiting this morning to find himself some motivation early on this Monday morning.
Join Joe as he speaks with Jackets Coach Michael Jackson about the discipline his team puts into their pre-season training routines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.