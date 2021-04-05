NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last week our Big Joe on the Go visited Fairview High School to find his Monday Motivation with the football team.
This week we're stopping by the Nashville Weightlifting Club in Madison, where Joe is speaking with the man behind it all, former Olympian Osman Manzanares.
A great #MotivationMonday from the Nashville Weightlifting Club on @wsmv this morning. It’s led by a former Olympian and it is a very cool story on how it found its home in Music City. pic.twitter.com/tEYHViOgu5— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 5, 2021
The Madison facility has been open for seven years, but Manzanares has helped Nashvillians of all ages train in Olympic weightlifting since 2001.
Manzanares, who trains local athletes for high-level weightlifting competitions, will spend this morning helping our Big Joe find a little Monday motivation!
