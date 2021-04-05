NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last week our Big Joe on the Go visited Fairview High School to find his Monday Motivation with the football team. 

This week we're stopping by the Nashville Weightlifting Club in Madison, where Joe is speaking with the man behind it all, former Olympian Osman Manzanares.

The Madison facility has been open for seven years, but Manzanares has helped Nashvillians of all ages train in Olympic weightlifting since 2001. 

Manzanares, who trains local athletes for high-level weightlifting competitions, will spend this morning helping our Big Joe find a little Monday motivation!

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.