NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you love to cook and eat, and that's probably many of you, then you'll love where our Big Joe is visiting this morning.
A newly released cookbook from the Nashville Scene called "Nourish Nashville," features recipes from some of Music City's most popular chefs and has a special goal in mind.
20 percent of the sales of the cookbook will go right back to the restaurants who contributed to it to help them out during the pandemic.
This morning Joe is visiting with one of the contributors, Chef Kamal Kalokoh of the Caribbean restaurant Riddim N Spice, about the beloved recipe he decided to share in the book.
Join Joe as he learns how to make Chef Kamal's delicious cucumber mango salad and find out more about 'Nourish Nashville' by clicking here.
