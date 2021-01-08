Titans Jaguars Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

 Stephen B. Morton

(WSMV) - This Sunday, for only the 5th time since they became the Tennessee Titans in 1999, the team will host a playoff game. 

This big game means that the Titans playoff fever has taken over the city. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go checked out the studios of ESPN 102.5 The Game for more on the excitement until Sunday. 

ESPN 102.5 The Game goes on the air starting at 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

