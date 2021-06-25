MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A Madison restaurant has quickly become a destination for many around middle Tennessee.
Once you find out what Blue Crab Shack is serving and its story, you’ll want to be a part of it as well.
Brother and sister opened Blue Crab Shack in the summer of 2020. The Blue Crab Shack has become wildly popular with those around the city and people from all over the state.
The restaurant is bringing people back to this part of Madison were years ago. It was thriving but hadn’t recently. They call themselves a “5-star hole in the wall.”
To learn more about Blue Crab Shack, click here.
