NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A popular fast food chain is rolling out a 'next-level southern flavor' to its Nashville menu so obviously, Big Joe has to check it out.
He's in Donelson at Bojangles with Chef Marshall Scarborough, the VP of Menu & Culinary Innovation.
Scarborough is teaching Big Joe how to make the perfect biscuits and sharing the new exclusive menu offerings and recipes.
He says 22 different Bojangles in the Nashville area will get the new menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.