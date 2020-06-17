HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the last few weeks as part of his 'Workout Wednesday,' our Big Joe has taken us to a pop-up aerobics class, a gym that comes to your house, and how boxing can get you in shape.
This week's workout takes things up a notch - 45 notches to be exact.
Big Joe is headed to F45 Training in East Hendersonville.
The 'F' stands for functional training, a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement. Forty-five is the total length in minutes for the workout.
How long do YOU think Joe will last?
Click here for more information on F45 Training in East Hendersonville.
