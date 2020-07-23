One of those organizations is changing with the times and has transformed one of its biggest, annual fundraisers to be virtual.
Volunteers of America Mid-States has a mission to change lives. The non-profit works to provide housing for veterans and low-income seniors, addiction recovery services, care and support for individuals with developmental disabilities, and so much more.
Nearly 24,000 people across Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Indiana have been helped and served by this amazing organization.
The non-profit's kick-off to its big fundraiser, the Celebrity Dinner of Champions, has been moved to online-only. The dinner is held before 10th annual its Celebrity Golf Tournament.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is the event's emcee and special guest Jeremy Pruitt, the University of Tennessee Head Football Coach, will also be a part of the big night.
The Celebrity Dinner of Champions will take place on Sunday, July 26th, form 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for the zoom link.
For more information on the Volunteers of America Mid-States, check out its official website.
