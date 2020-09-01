DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - It will be six months this week since the deadly tornado came through Middle Tennessee leaving a path of destruction.
While the rebuilding continues for so many, their spirits remain strong. As strong as its cup of joe, Caliber Coffee has been a community spot for people coming together.
The local coffee joint has been open since April 2018 and not even a tornado can close its doors.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is starting his day in Donelson at the shop that's meant a lot to the people in the area.
