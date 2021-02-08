MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - If the show of superior athletic abilities during the Super Bowl got you looking to get off the couch and back into the gym, this morning our Big Joe is visiting a place you could be interested in.
Our #MotivationMonday is most unique this week. Its called The Exercise Coach, In Murfreesboro, and could this be the future of fitness? We shall see. pic.twitter.com/rjFrUhXTcZ— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 8, 2021
'The Exercise Coach' in Murfreesboro is a unique, convenient gym that uses a two-session-per-week, 40-minute program to get patrons the full body workout they're looking for.
This morning Big Joe gets a closer look at some of the technology and advanced equipment that makes a workout like this possible.
