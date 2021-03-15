HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - After losing an hour over the weekend, many of us are probably struggling to get a jump on the start of a new work week.
It’s another #MotivationMonday on @wsmv. This week, why more and more of you guys are hiring personal trainers to get where you need to go. We have one of the best with us today, Eric Hensley from Hulk Experience pic.twitter.com/oPth8ohhDX— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) March 15, 2021
This morning Big Joe on the Go is finding some needed motivation at Competitive Edge gym in Hermitage, with a little help from personal trainer Eric Hensley from Hulk Experience.
Join Joe as he gets the week off to an energized start and learns more about the benefits personal trainers are bringing to many people in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.