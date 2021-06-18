LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - News4's Big Joe on the Go has fulfilled his fast and furious fantasies at the Nashville Superspeedway.
He got the chance to drive the pace car around the track ahead of the big race this weekend in Lebanon.
After being gone for 37 years, NASCAR has returned to Nashville with three big races, including the sold out Ally 400 Cup Series on Sunday.
Since 2011, a racing jewel in Middle Tennessee that was once home to NASCAR Xfinity Series Races has been without the energy and passion that once filled with the venue.
"Expectations of our fans in 2021 will be significantly different than 2011 and 2020," Eric Moses, the President of Nashville Superspeedway.
Heading into race weekend, the Superspeedway has been transformed into a world-class venue for the Ally 400.
"Infield care center is being completely gutted and redone. All the suites will be redone. Lighting, sound system," Moses said.
Officials have poured around 10 million dollars into the track. Centered around racing, it will, of course, have a Nashville flavor.
