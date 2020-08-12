NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is hump-day and we all know what that means... it's Workout Wednesday.
This week, News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking out CrossFit in Old Hickory.
CrossFit is a high-intensity training program to build strength and conditioning.
New to the sport but interested? Old Hickory CrossFit has a 2-week introductory program called "Foundations" where you learn the basic movements of the course, which includes lifting and gymnastic movements.
The center on Old Hickory Boulevard opens its doors at 5 a.m. and that's where we'll find Big Joe testing out the weights.
