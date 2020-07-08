NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's hump day so everybody knows what that means... it's Big Joe on the Go's Workout Wednesday.
Today he's checking out The Town Barre in Nolensville. Now, Joe says he has no idea what a 'barre' workout is.
But here's a little secret, the studio's traditional barre class challenges both your body and mind in a low impact, high-intensity class. This includes deep muscle work while holding positions and making small movements to tone your body from head to toe.
We hope you're just as excited as we are when Big Joe gets to find out how intense this workout is the hard way.
Click here for more information on 'The Town Barre' in Nolensville.
