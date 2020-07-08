The Town Barre
Courtesy The Town Barre Facebook page

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's hump day so everybody knows what that means... it's Big Joe on the Go's Workout Wednesday. 

Today he's checking out The Town Barre in Nolensville. Now, Joe says he has no idea what a 'barre' workout is. 

But here's a little secret, the studio's traditional barre class challenges both your body and mind in a low impact, high-intensity class. This includes deep muscle work while holding positions and making small movements to tone your body from head to toe. 

We hope you're just as excited as we are when Big Joe gets to find out how intense this workout is the hard way. 

Click here for more information on 'The Town Barre' in Nolensville.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.