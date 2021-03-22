NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Spring is finally here, and if the beautiful weather has you itching to get out and get moving, this morning our Big Joe on the Go is finding the perfect place to get started.
It’s another #MotivationMonday on @WSMV from Nashville Pilates Company. A workout that years ago started hitting on your core and it’s still going strong. pic.twitter.com/5tVHgAegMR— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) March 22, 2021
Joe is at the Nashville Pilates Company learning about the exercise program that has worked for millions of Americans for many years.
If you're unfamiliar, Pilates involves low-impact flexibility and muscular strength and endurance training to strengthen the core.
It's a great workout for many people, and the perfect way to get going on this Motivation Monday!
