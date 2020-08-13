NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4's Big Joe on the Go has found a fun activity that you can also do while on the go - a mobile axe throwing range.
A Nashville local built a 9' x 20' range and started the business, "Music City Axe Throwing," by renting it out to breweries, parties, and events. Music City Axe Throwing is Nashville's first and only mobile axe throwing range.
Since the activity is set up for outside, business is busy as ever while people try to stay active outside amid the pandemic.
Big Joe is all booked and ready to throw axes and find out more on this local business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.