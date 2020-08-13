Music City Axe
Courtesy Music City Axe Facebook page

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4's Big Joe on the Go has found a fun activity that you can also do while on the go - a mobile axe throwing range. 

A Nashville local built a 9' x 20' range and started the business, "Music City Axe Throwing," by renting it out to breweries, parties, and events. Music City Axe Throwing is Nashville's first and only mobile axe throwing range. 

Since the activity is set up for outside, business is busy as ever while people try to stay active outside amid the pandemic. 

Big Joe is all booked and ready to throw axes and find out more on this local business. 

Click here for the Music City Axe Throwing website.

