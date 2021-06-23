GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Big Joe has found a new way to cruise Old Hickory Lake.
He’s taking a ride on the lake on a tiki from Cruisin’ Tikis Nashville.
The tikis are all hand-crafted from scratch and are Coast Guard compliant.
They are extremely popular along the Gulf Coast and have now made their way into Middle Tennessee.
The tikis launch from Gallatin Marina in Sumner County into Old Hickory Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.