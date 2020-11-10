LASCASSAS, TN (WSMV) - Since more and more of you are now working from home, that hopefully gives you some time to try new things around the house. 

Maybe planting a garden, or for those of you into homesteading, have gone and rented a chicken. Yes... that's correct. Many people have rented a chicken to learn a new lifestyle of self-sufficiency. 

Our Big Joe on the Go is live in Lascassas from a chicken farm to explain more on some reasons behind renting a chicken. 

Click here to learn more and rent-a-chicken!

