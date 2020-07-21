HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - With temperatures soaring once again outside, some of us will be looking for a nice cool place to go inside today and have some fun.
You can find just that at the Hermitage Strike and Spare found on Lebanon Road. The bowling alley has since reopened and is ready to rock and bowl.
During its shutdown, its employees cleaned and performed maintenance while eagerly waiting for its bowlers to return.
Our Big Joe on the Go is live at the Hermitage Strike and Spare with more on their new protocols they have in place.
