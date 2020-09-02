BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A frog a day, keeps the doctor away? That's not the case here at a fitness center in Brentwood.
'Eat the Frog Fitness' was named after Twain's famous quote, "'Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day."
The fitness center on Franklin Road offers in-person and virtual training programs that combines athletic-inspired training and cutting edge technology.
Big Joe on the Go is checking it out to find out more on this Workout Wednesday.
