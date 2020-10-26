FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Another weekend has come and gone and now, you might need a little motivation to get up and going.
That's one thing a local CrossFit gym in Franklin focuses on... accountability.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is live at CrossFit Goose Creek on Hughes Crossing talking about how they keep people motivated.
The owner of the gym says his goal is to change peoples lives and make them feel good about themselves. He says him and his team will actually reach out to people in the mornings if they don't see them at their planned workouts to keep that workout motivation going.
