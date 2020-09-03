MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Six months ago today, middle Tennessee was changed forever when deadly tornadoes tore across the area. 

Unfortunately, the destruction can still be seen all over but the spirit of our communities remains strong, especially in Mt. Juliet. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is at the Sister's WhimZy Boutique in Mt. Juliet this morning. 

The boutique was not damaged by the tornado and was first used as a drop-off point for supplies, clothing, and anything else to helped those affected by the storm. 

