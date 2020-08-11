ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A few months ago, our Big Joe on the Go introduced us to a company called Backstage Backyards.
Backstage Backyards is a landscaping company that was hiring those in the music business who had been laid off because of COVID-19.
It specializes in landscape design, hardscapes, decks, fencing, and much more.
Since May, business has been booming and Big Joe will join them at one of their job sites to talk about what's keeping them so busy.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
