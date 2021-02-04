HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Almost a year ago, a very popular gymnastics center in Hermitage was destroyed by the tornado that came through our area.

With the help of the community, Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics was able to rebound from the tragic event and come back bigger and better.

Hermitage gymnastics center flips back into gear following March tornado Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics is the home to numerous State, Regional & National gymnasts and Championship teams since 2005.

The 20,000 square foot facility offers tumbling and cheer, camps, and all levels of gymnastics.

News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking in with the team on their progress since the tornado hit and how they're doing during the pandemic.

