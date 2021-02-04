Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics

FILE - Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics after a tornado ripped through the area on March 3, 2020.

 Courtesy Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Almost a year ago, a very popular gymnastics center in Hermitage was destroyed by the tornado that came through our area. 

With the help of the community, Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics was able to rebound from the tragic event and come back bigger and better. 

The 20,000 square foot facility offers tumbling and cheer, camps, and all levels of gymnastics. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking in with the team on their progress since the tornado hit and how they're doing during the pandemic. 

Click here for the Magnitute 10.0 Gymnastics website.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.