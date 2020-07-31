NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There are a lot of happy Nashville Predators fans this morning and for several reasons.
The Preds won their exhibition game yesterday against Dallas and now are getting ready for their series against Arizona that starts Sunday.
Do it again Sunday? Ok great. It’s a plan. pic.twitter.com/h24y8V0HW2— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 31, 2020
News4's Big Joe on the Go joins us this morning at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue where Preds fans will recognize a car that'll hopefully bring back some sense of normalcy during these times.
Yes, that's right - the Smash Car is back!
Take a swing at the SMASH Car pres. by @TheNASHColl at our plaza party before the game! #StandWithUs pic.twitter.com/tYjoL7HAlz— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) April 10, 2019
During the playoffs before COVID-19, the Predators would place a car outside of Bridgestone Arena with the opposing team's colors. Fans then got a chance to "smash" the car to help bring the team to victory (get it... Smashville?).
Big Joe has invited guests to help him celebrate the win with some victory hits.
