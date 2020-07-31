NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There are a lot of happy Nashville Predators fans this morning and for several reasons.  

The Preds won their exhibition game yesterday against Dallas and now are getting ready for their series against Arizona that starts Sunday.  

News4's Big Joe on the Go joins us this morning at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue where Preds fans will recognize a car that'll hopefully bring back some sense of normalcy during these times. 

Yes, that's right - the Smash Car is back!

During the playoffs before COVID-19, the Predators would place a car outside of Bridgestone Arena with the opposing team's colors. Fans then got a chance to "smash" the car to help bring the team to victory (get it... Smashville?).

Big Joe

Big Joe has invited guests to help him celebrate the win with some victory hits. 

