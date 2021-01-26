NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is National Green Juice Day and News4's Big Joe on the Go is making sure to celebrate!
The national day has been around for five years now as a way to remind all of us to keep our wellness resolutions going by drinking green juice.
Big Joe is at 'I Love Juice Bar' on 11th Avenue South for more on how they're 'cheers-ing' to the day!
