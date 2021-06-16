CHAPEL HILL, TN (WSMV) - You might not know, but June is National Dairy month and what better way to celebrate than with those who revolve their lives on it?
The Nash Family Creamery started during the global pandemic in 2020 when Cody Nash continued his family's tradition with its nearly century-old dairy farm. Cody, wanting to sell dairy products directly to consumers, began the creamery.
Big Joe on the Go is working this Wednesday and will be milking cows. The business's cows are milked 3 times a day and are kept on healthy diets to provide the most delicious milk for all Tennessee families.
To learn more about the Nash Family Creamery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.