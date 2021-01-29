The Museum has recently acquired new artifacts as part of our mission to procure, preserve, exhibit, and tell the stories of objects. This summer, the Museum was gifted a group of paintings by Tennessee artist Charles Cagle, including this painting of "The Dancer." Also pictured is the journalist’s Helen Thomas Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, awarded posthumously to Robert Churchwell in 2009. Churchwell was the first African American journalist hired by a major southern daily newspaper.