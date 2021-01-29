NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It is one of the most important buildings in the entire state and what's inside, will speak to you without saying a word.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is at the Tennessee State Museum where they make sure to keep everyone up to date on historic events and national celebrations.
The museum is now preparing for Black History month that begins next week.
As part of the commemoration, the museum is hosting a "Historic Black Communities: Origins and Possibilities" event on February 4th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on its Facebook page.
The event is a two-part series and panel discussion that will discuss prominent historic Black communities throughout Tennessee. This includes how they were formed, the historic events that led to their development, and how the community thrived.
Jeneisha C. Harris, who is an Orange Mount Native, Reverend Reneé Kesler, the President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, and Ralph Richardson, who is a Free Hill native and former president of the Free Hill Community Club, will all be featured in the panel.
The Tennessee State Museum is free to the public.
