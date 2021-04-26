MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - In the last few weeks for his motivation Monday, News4's Big Joe on the Go has been everywhere!
From Madison to Gallatin, to East Nashville and now, Murfreesboro.
This morning, he's waking up and breaking a sweat with the team from Elite Athletic Training.
The fitness center incorporates cardio and strength training into its elite adult classes. The owner tells us their focus is on motivating and pushing its gymgoers to get their sweat on and achieve their goals.
To learn more about Elite Athletic Training, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.