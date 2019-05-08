NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Frist Art Museum has had 120,000 visitors in the last three months to see the works of the Greatest Names in Art History exhibit.
The newly named museum gets some of the credit for that surge, but mostly it’s about the names that were there.
The great Nashville songwriter David Olney one said “You can moan about Monet, go crazy for Gougin, you can rave about Degas, and go silly for Sezanne, but if you want to see the blues, of Vincent, he’s your man.”
That Vincent, better known as Van Gogh, were here for three months. You could see his flowers in a vase, and they did.
“I’m gonna see something that I’ve never seen before, or something that’s gonna excite me, change the way I see the world,” said Mark Scala, Frist’s Chief Curator. “Love to have first times come to an art museum and come away thinking I have really seen something special.”
The crowds doubled the daily turnout of past popular exhibits, like Italian cars, for the chance to be in the same room with the greats.
“You’re looking at these individual brush strokes and you’re thinking to yourself that artist held a paint brush in his hand and made that stroke and kind of re-live the creative process and take real pleasure in that,” said Scala.
It’s the names – Picasso, Monet – and the popularity that followed like music – Sinatra, Aretha Franklin or The Rolling Stones.
“It’s an accumulation over the years of the people who fell in love with their work,” said Scala. “See how they’ve influenced other artists in some ways, and will always stand for the achievement of their time.”
The Mellon Masters exhibit is now on its way to Oklahoma City.
The Mexican Modernism exhibit is next for the Frist Art Museum in late May.
