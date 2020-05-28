NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A local Nashville hot dog shop has figured out how to safely bring live music back to Music City.
Daddy's Dogs is hosting a drive-in concert series at their location in the Nations from Thursday, May 28th to Monday, June 1st.
Fans can enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car while listening through their FM radios. The lineup include big names such as Cassadee Pope, Kris Allen Adam Hambrick, Sarah Potenza, Paul McDonald and Austin Jenckes.
I think Nashville really needs a pick me up,” says Daddy’s Dogs owner Sean Porter. “Music is what fuels this city, and I thought it would be a great way to let everyone start experiencing music safely and at their own pace.
Porter says they got the approval and support from the Mayor's COVID-19 Task Force to go on with the show.
News4's Big Joe on the Go went over to the hot dog shop in the Nations to get more on how this is all going to happen.
Tickets to the concert series are free, but space is limited. All money raised will be donated to Music Cares.
