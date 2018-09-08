TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) -- Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky are investigating a string of brutal animal deaths near the Bill Butler Spur area over the last week.
Monroe Co. deputies and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials responded to a scene on Sunday, Sept. 2 after reports that three small horses and two dogs were found dead.
Officials believe the killings were done very early in the morning by a large cat or animal reportedly spotted nearby.
People that live in the area are advised to keep an eye on small children and animals when they are outside and to always remain aware of your surroundings.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.