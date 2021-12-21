NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Biden’s recent announcement to get free rapid COVID-19 test kits to people all over the U.S., local pharmacies say the announcement came just in time.

“As we gather, I think it’s important to know where you are. If you are having symptoms you can get the tests,” Pharmacist Doug Evans at Roman Pharmacy said.

According to Evans, there was a time when his pharmacy had trouble getting at-home COVID-19 tests and other times when they were flying off the shelves.

“Use went down, and they were available. Now we are seeing use tick back up and it's kind of taken off in the last week,” explained Evans.

To combat the need, Biden recently announced a plan to make a half billion tests available for free starting in January.

Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are not yet fully understood by scientists. Yet his message was clear that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated.

“The bottom line is that it is a lot better than what it was, and we are taking even more steps to get tested and get tested for free,” President Biden stated during Tuesday’s Announcement.

Pharmacists like Evans believe having information first-hand will help tackle the spread especially with the Omicron Variant.

“The more information they have on what’s causing their sickness and how they can deal with it and early detection…I think is a positive and good thing,” Evans said.