NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Vice President Joe Biden brings his 2020 presidential campaign to Nashville on Monday.
Biden will attend a fundraiser hosted by Bill and Babs Freeman at an undisclosed downtown Nashville location at 11 a.m.
Freeman, a former candidate for Nashville mayor, hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 presidential election.
The event is invitation-only.
Biden is also scheduled to attend fundraisers in Miami on Monday and the Orlando area on Tuesday, according to CNN.
The former vice president officially kicked off his presidential campaign with a rally on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Biden's America Promise Tour is set to visit Memphis, TN, on June 15.
.@JoeBiden to attend a fundraiser in Nashville on May 20th. The event is hosted by Bill and Babs Freeman, per invite below. Biden is also slated to attend a fundraiser in Miami May 20th followed by another fundraiser in the Orlando area on May 21st pic.twitter.com/Y8Uacy40g7— Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) May 11, 2019
