NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Large crowds have gathered all across the country celebrating and protesting the announcement that Joe Biden will be the President-Elect of the United States. Gathering included hundreds around Nashville.
Supporters of Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris met in front of Nashville's newest Black Lives Matter mural.
"This is what democracy looks like," said Misty Bach who works with the Women's March and help organize the gathering.
"We need peace and working together," said fellow supporter and organizer Brenda Ross.
Dozens held signs and chanted as cars drove by honking in support.
dozens of other supporters of President Trump met on the Tennessee Capitol steps protesting the elections results.
"We're out here showing the President support, cause it's not over," said one man.
"This whole situation has just run rampant with the appearance of fraud and that's no way to win an election," said David Rosler.
While some Tennesseans are torn on the election results, political analysts like Kent Syler in Nashville weigh in on what a Biden administration means for the Volunteer State.
"I would like to see Joe Biden address the problems in rural America. The loss of jobs," said Syler.
A stronger economy, getting the COVID-19 Pandemic under control are among some of the major issues Biden has said he will work on going into office. But according to Syler, there's a lot of unknowns as Biden needs to choose a cabinet and waits to see how still empty U.S. Senate seats are in the balance.
"We know some of his issues, and those are going to be very important to Tennesseans but to people around the country, but we don't know exactly where he's going," said Syler.
Syler explains he hopes two heavily divided sides can begin coming back together in civility.
"Politics should be like elevator music in the background we shouldn't be worried every day about all the noise," he said.
While many still celebrate the outcome of the election, the vote is still considered unofficial until states can finalize the votes.
