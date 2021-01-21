NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In one of his first moves as president, Joe Biden called on agencies to extend the ban on evictions and foreclosures for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the executive order, the ban was set to expire at the end of January.
“Tens of millions of families across the country would be at risk for eviction,” said Attorney Kerry Dietz with the Legal Aid Society.
The Biden administration extended the moratorium until at least the end of March.
Dietz says this is a step toward fighting what she calls the “eviction crisis.”
“It's really accelerating the trends here, where people are just being priced out of the neighborhoods that they have been living in,” she said.
The rent exemption is not automatic. Tenants must fill out a declaration that shows recent loss in income, or extraordinary medical bills and must agree to pay what they can, when they can.
“Hopefully we will be seeing additional protections, additional funds,” Dietz said.
Congress passed $25 billion in rent relief at the end of December, but Dietz says now tenants need to be bought time.
“Even though those funds have been passed, they're not necessarily in people's hands, being given to landlords yet.”
