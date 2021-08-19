NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Secretary of Education sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn stating that the governor's recent executive order may be infringing on federal laws.
In the letter, Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona laid out that Tennessee's actions of blocking school districts from enforcing mask mandates may infringe on the districts' authority to keep students and educators safe, which is required by federal law.
Cardona wrote that he had learned about the recent executive order "prohibiting local educational agencies (LEAs) from adopting requirements for the universal wearing of masks" and said the order was concerning to the Dept. of Education.
"The Department stands with the dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction," Cardona said.
Cardona said his office is looking to partner with the governor and Schwinn's teams "on any efforts to further our shared goals of protecting the health and safety of students and educators."
News4 reached out to the governor's and Schwinn's offices for comment.
Governor Lee released a statement Thursday afternoon on Twitter reiterating his statement that "Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children."
Regarding the Biden Administration letter: Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children. pic.twitter.com/II850ENYJv— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 19, 2021
Read the full letter from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.