NASHVILLE (WSMV) - During this morning's weekly Metro press conference, Mayor John Cooper said they recently learned that there are no national coronavirus vaccine stockpiles.
Nashville officials say it was reported by the previous administration that half of all manufactured vaccines were being held back as reserves by the federal government, but that turns out not to be true.
As of January 19th, all providers across Davidson County received and administered over 64,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including a little over 18,000 second doses.
Mayor Cooper says Nashville needs more vaccines because it's the first tool for rebound and recovery.
"Without this reserve there will not be a sudden surge in vaccine distribution and cities like Nashville will not be able to advance more rapidly on our immunization time," Mayor Cooper said.
"I don’t believe it will impact what we’re doing right now, I think this pace that we’re going is slower than any of us would like. But we as a city are doing what we’re given. The Biden administration has been transparent so far. They’ve told us there is no stockpile. They say there is a plan to get more doses," Dr. Alex Jahangir, with the COVID task force, said.
Mayor Cooper says the city is about halfway through their first phase goal. By mid-February, they expect to be vaccinating Nashvillians in Phase1b that includes teachers and child care workers.
