NASHVILLE (WSMV) - President Biden addressed the pandemic sweeping the world on Thursday calling the new plans "The path out of the pandemic."
"We've been patient," Biden said. "But our patients is wearing thin. Your refusal has cost all of us."
With the new plans is the process of vaccinated as many people as possible. President Biden will now mandate all employers with at least 100 employees to have everyone vaccinated or be tested each week.
Companies that fail to comply to this mandate could face fines up to $14,000 per violation.
The administration will also require those in the medical and healthcare field to be vaccinated across the country.
Biden said in the address, "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you."
Entertainment venues are also being called on to require vaccines for those attending shows.
Governor Lee chimed in after President Biden also called for teachers and school employees to be vaccinated for work.
Gov. Bill Lee slammed President Joe Biden’s decision as Tennessee continues to battle COVID-19.
"I think it's a terrible idea," said Governor Lee. I'm always going to encourage anyone to comply with the law. I think that would be a very ill advised law and I suspect that we will see a lot of, lot of response to that."
The administration is also requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated, and requiring employers to provide paid time off to go get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.