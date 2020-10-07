Murfreesboro Bicycle Crash
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man is dead after colliding with a car on S. Church Street while riding his bike Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say 71-year-old Herbert Knee was thrown from his bike and landed several feet away. Life Flight flew Knee to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

The preliminary investigation reveals Knee was riding a bicycle north on S. Church Street in the right lane at around 12:58 p.m. when a 2011 Nissan Altima ,driven by a 20-year-old woman, tried to turn right onto S. Church Street from Runnymeade Drive, resulting in the crash.

The woman driving the Altima was not injured. 

No charges have been filed, however, the Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) continues to investigate the crash. 

