CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY, TN (WSMV) - The Christian County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist with his truck Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 13500 block of Madisonville Road in Crofton. Investigators are looking for a Ford pickup truck, made between 1992-1996. It is an F-250 series truck, two-toned and light in color. It has a single cab, long wheelbase and damage to the front right area. 

The truck was traveling northbound on Madisonville Road between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Anyone in that area Wednesday morning that has information should contact the Sheriff's Office at 270-887-4141, or 270-890-1300 and ask for Detective Luis Palmer. 

