MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning.
According to police, the person suffered serious injuries as a result.
Both the driver and the bicyclist were traveling southeast on W. College Street when the collision happened around 10:23 a.m.
The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to exercise due care.
