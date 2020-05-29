MT. JULIET (WSMV) - One of the busiest places these last few weeks have been bicycle shops all around middle Tennessee. 

On top of a nationwide shortage of new bikes, bike repair shops are also slammed with people bringing in their old bikes to get fixed. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is visiting Bikers Choice Bicycle Shop in Mt. Juliet to get an inside look on the reasons behind the shortage. 

Check out the Bikers Choice Bicycle Shop's website here.

