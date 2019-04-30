FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Battle Ground Academy held the 81st annual tug-of-war over the Harpeth River on Tuesday.
More than 350 students participated in one of the largest and oldest tug-of-wars in the United States.
All BGA students are designated to a society when they enter school and those societies battled it out.
“It’s the Greers versus Platos, our two societies, and today the Greers won for the third year in a row, and it was a long one,” said BGA Head of School Will Kesler.
The tug-of-war lasted over three minutes.
The tradition at the school dates back to 1935.
