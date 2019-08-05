NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We might have a winner for the biggest, baddest bug around.
This bug eats wasps and is called the "Bee Panther".
A Tennessee woman snapped a photo of the bug going to town on a wasp in her car. Believe it or not, it's actually a very common fly in the south. It spends its days hunting for bugs and on occasions, even hummingbirds.
Fortunately, the fly is not known for going out of its way to bite and attack humans. However, it will bite if you try to catch it.
