NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Betty White loved dogs, and she wanted them all to be cared for in a safe home.
In honor of her life, the Betty White Challenge gives people a chance to adopt a pet in her memory.
One thing that did change over White's years on television screens was the beloved roles she played.
But what never changed was White’s love of animals. Off the screen, she was a huge advocate of adoption with intense advocacy for abandoned and abused animals.
White passed recently. Her 100th birthday would have been tomorrow.
Fans countrywide are asking you to donate $5 to any local animal shelter, knowing how much it would help.
“Every dollar makes a difference," said Tracy Bailey from Nashville Pittie, a place ready to let pit bull adoptions happen.
Tracy opened her pet rescue shop 10 years ago. Then, she adopted her pit bull Amaya. Everywhere she goes the pit bull follows.
"She's fantastic, we love her so much,” Bailey said. “We love all dogs.”
